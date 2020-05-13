Bethany Lily April Shows Off Major Cleavage In Sizzling New Workout Video

British bombshell Bethany Lily April captivated plenty of fans on social media after she posted a smoking-hot new video starring herself on Wednesday, May 13. The model took to her Instagram account to share the sultry post with her 2.8 million followers, and it demanded the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 23-year-old took center stage as she was recorded indoors in front of a grey wall. Bethany exuded a very sexy vibe as she switched between a number of workout poses, from doing sit-ups on top of an exercise ball, to sipping a Redline Energy drink. She directed her glance at the camera’s lens throughout most of the video. Meanwhile, her long blond hair, which featured some highlights, was styled in loose waves as it was tied up into a high-ponytail.

Bethany appeared to also be rocking a full face of makeup in the snapshot — adding a touch of glamour to the athletic post. The application looked to include foundation, pink blush, eyeshadow, mascara, highlighter, a nude lipstick, and eyeliner. Still, what stole the show was the model’s famous assets, which she displayed in a revealing workout ensemble.

The model’s workout top was baby pink with grey accents and sleeveless. The garment left very little to the imagination as it tightly hugged her voluptuous assets. As the top also featured a very plunging neckline, it exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Furthermore, Bethany was able to show off her flat core due to the top’s cropped nature.

Bethany paired the top with a matching pair of grey and pink leggings. The skintight bottoms helped to flaunt the model’s curvaceous figure, drawing particular attention to her hips, thighs, and pert derriere.

Bethany did not include a geotag in the post, but promoted Redline Energy, an online vitamin and fitness supplement company, in the caption, tagging their main account as well as the CEO’s.

The smoking-hot video was met with a large amount of support from many of her fans, amassing more than 11,000 likes and 35,000 views in just the first half hour after going live. An additional 400 followers also took to the comments section to overload the model with praise on her looks, her figure, and her outfit.

“Beautiful post babe, love it,” one social media user commented.

“You are always so unique and flawless,” added a second fan.

“Looking amazing, fit, and healthy,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I really love your physique,” complimented a fourth person.

Bethany has shared a number of sizzling looks on her social media lately. On May 2, she again wowed her fans after she sported a tiny bikini while promoting Bang Energy, per The Inquisitr. That video has received more than 43,000 likes so far.