‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Lets It All Hang Out In A Minuscule Cheetah-Print Bikini

Sarah Harris has been slaying the bikini game lately. The Playboy model has been entertaining her fans on almost a daily basis on Instagram this week by flaunting her curvaceous physique in some amazing swimwear looks, the most recent of which certainly did not disappoint.

A new photo shared to Sarah’s Instagram feed on Wednesday saw her clad yet again in a minuscule two-piece. The garment boasted a bold cheetah-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though its revealing design was likely already enough to do the job. Its off-the-shoulder top almost appeared too small to contain her voluptuous chest, allowing an eyeful of underboob to hang out from its bottom hem. A knotted detail fell in the middle of its cups to draw further attention to her ample cleavage, while its daringly low neckline left her decolletage completely bare.

The matching bikini bottoms of the blond bombshell’s ensemble were equally as risque, if not more. The garment highlighted Sarah’s toned legs and killer curves thanks to its high-cut design that covered up only what was necessary. It also boasted a thick waistband that sat low on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs.

A blur effect fell over the image’s background, though it was easy to tell that Sarah was enjoying a beautiful day on the beach when the racy photo was snapped. She stood directly in front of the camera as the golden sun spilled over her body to provide a natural spotlight on her incredible hourglass silhouette. She brought her hand up to her head to shade her eyes from the brightness rays, revealing that she accessorized her barely-there look with a watch and shell-adorned bracelet.

Sarah’s platinum tresses spilled over her shoulders and down her chest in perfect, beachy waves as she soaked up the sun. She also added a gorgeous makeup application as well, which looked to include a light pink lipstick, shimmering highlighter, winged eyeliner, and mascara.

The skin-baring snap seemed to make a major impression on many of the model’s 2.2 million followers. It has amassed nearly 14,000 likes since going live to her page, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You are a sizzling sensation,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Sarah a “goddess.”

“Literally perfection,” a third follower quipped.

“I can’t stop staring at you hun,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Sarah’s feed to get another tantalizing look at her flawless bikini body. Just yesterday, the model dazzled them again by flaunting her figure in an itty-bitty floral two-piece. That post proved to be a hit as well, earning more than 21,000 likes and 269 comments to date.