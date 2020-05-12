Jojo Babie Flaunts Major Cleavage and Curves In Plunging Sundress

American internet sensation Jojo Babie captured hearts around the world on social media after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself on Tuesday, May 12. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 10 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 31-year-old model, who is of Asian descent, exuded a relaxed, yet sexy vibe while she was photographed outside while she sat on a concrete bench as city-views filled the background behind her. Jojo took center stage in the snapshot, pouting and directing her gaze straight at the lens. She posed with her hands in between her thighs — for an added seductive touch. Her long, highlighted blond hair, was parted in the middle and styled pin-straight as it fell down her back.

Furthermore, Jojo appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup for the snapshot, adding both a bit of glamour and highlighting her natural beauty. The application looked to include foundation, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeliner, blush, and a light pink lipstick. Still it was her killer figure that demanded the most attention as she flaunted it in a revealing, yet stylish dress.

The dress featured a floral print and long sleeves. The garment left little to the imagination as its was deigned with an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline that displayed an ample amount of Jojo’s cleavage. Furthermore, the front of the maxi-dress was cut out, exposing the model’s thighs and legs.

Jojo finished the look with a pair of open-toed white and black heels.

She did not include a geotag in the post, but told her many followers that she hopes she brings “sunshine and happiness” into their lives, before stating that she loves them “lots.”

The sultry update was received with a large amount of support and approval from many of Jojo’s fans, amassing more than 16,000 likes in just the first 40 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 800 followers quickly took to the comments section to overload the model with compliments on her looks, her physique, and her dress.

“Very beautiful,” one user wrote.

“So gorgeous love,” a second fan added.

“Wow, looking very pretty today, and yes you do bring happiness,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Sweet angel you are so beautiful,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Jojo has shared a number of sexy updates with her fans this past week. Just on May 9, she stunned in an image that displayed her in a lace thong teddy that left barely anything to the imagination, per The Inquisitr.