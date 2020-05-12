Veronica Bielik Looks Smoking Hot In Low-Rise Jeans & Crop Top

Polish model Veronica Bielik has a knack for making just about anything she wears look good. Along with her gorgeous face and incredible figure, she also has a fabulous sense of style. Her Instagram updates show her modeling all kinds of chic outfits ranging from flirty dresses to barely-there bikinis. On Tuesday, she shared a post that featured her looking smoking hot in a pair of skintight jeans and a crop top.

The model’s chic and casual look included a pale pink pair of low-rise jeans that fit her body like a glove. Seams across the back called attention to her perky booty. She paired the jeans with a matching crop top with short sleeves.

Veronica’s post consisted of three pictures that captured her standing outside on what appeared to be a deck. She stood next to a column while she showed off her curves in the cute set.

The first snapshot caught Veronica from a side angle as she looked at something off in the distance. The pose made her derrière a focal point, but her trim midsection was also on display.

Veronica turned slightly toward the camera in the second image, showing off more of the front of her outfit while still giving her fans a look at her rear end. She flashed a smile for the camera while also flaunting her ample chest in the shirt.

The model faced the camera in the final photo as she tilted her head and smiled. Her flat abs and hourglass shape were on display as she held one hand on her hip.

Veronica’s hair fell over her shoulders in loose curls. Her makeup application appeared to include a light coat of mascara, eyeliner, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also looked to be wearing a rose shade on her lips.

The post was a hit, with more than 29,000 followers hitting the like button with an hour of her posting it on Instagram.

Dozens of her fans took to the comments section to compliment her, and many of them could not help but remark on her lovely smile.

“Hey, you have a perfect body and a very beautiful smile,” one admirer wrote.

“Beautiful in every way lovely smile!” a second Instagram user commented.

“Wow… you are so beautiful!! Your smile is so wonderful!! I love it!!” gushed a third follower.

“Wonderful, you are so lovely, pretty, gorgeous and charming girl,” a fourth fan chimed in.