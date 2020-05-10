Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Photo Of Herself And Daughter, Kaavia, To Celebrate Mother’s Day

Gabrielle Union shared a celebratory Mother’s Day Instagram post on Sunday that included her daughter, Kaavia. In the shared photo, Gabrielle lay on her side on a bed as she snuggled close to her one-year-old. With her hair in two flat braids, Gabrielle stared adoringly at her firstborn. Although most of her upper body was hidden from the camera by her daughter’s tiny body, she appeared to wear a gray t-shirt.

As for Kaavia, she rested her head one her mom’s cheek and looked off to the side while the photo was taken. She wore a light blue onesie trimmed with white fabric, that appeared to be covered with a cute botanical pattern. Kaavia wore blue and pink socks to complete her ensemble and seemed to be holding some type of electronic device in the photo.

The post amassed almost 50,000 likes in under 40 minutes, and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, the Bad Boys actress got lots of Mother’s Day greetings. But some fans also shared personal stories about motherhood as well.

“This one finally feels different,” one commenter wrote. “I’ve always been so sad on this day. 10 years of trying and now finally 6 months along with my miracle baby.”

Others thanked Gabrielle for letting her followers see snippets of her life as a mom.

“I love this,” a third commenter wrote. “Thanks for sharing your journey and the most adorable shady baby ever….Happy Mother’s Day!”

And Kaavia got some attention in the comments section as well.

“I’m sorry, but I just love little Ms. Kaavia!” a third Instagram user gushed. “Those big bright eyes are everything.”

“She looking like she just realized she forgot to get u a gift,” a fourth wrote before adding a crying laughing emoji

In Gabrielle’s caption, she sent well wishes to all mothers, no matter the path they took to become parents. The statement seemed a likely nod to the actress using a surrogate to carry and deliver Kaavia. She also wrote that she was thinking of anyone who struggles with painful emotions on Mother’s Day, stating that she empathized with them.

Although Kaavia’s dad Dwayne Wade was missing from the mother-daughter snap, he was in a set of family photos that Gabrielle uploaded to her Instagram page in April. In each photo, the Wades looked fresh-faced and happy but Kaavia was arguably the best dressed, wearing an adorable black outfit that featured a tulle skirt.

The post has been liked more than 450,000 times, since its upload.