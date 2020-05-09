Doina Barbaneagra Shows Off Her Curvy Figure In White Lingerie On Instagram

Moldovan model Doina Barbaneagra went online and shared a hot lingerie snap on her Instagram page Saturday.

In the snap, Doina could be seen rocking a white lingerie set that allowed her to show off her perfect curves. The skimpy set included a white bra that featured light gray panels on the cups. It was a full-coverage bra so most of her skin was concealed. Nonetheless, she showed off a glimpse of cleavage to tease her fans.

The model teamed the bra with matching panties that were pulled up high on her hips to draw viewers’ attention toward her small waist and visible abs. What’s more, the risque ensemble made it hard to miss Doina’s sexy thighs.

In terms of her beauty looks, she kept it very simple by wearing minimal makeup. She appeared to have applied a thin layer of foundation, nude lipstick, and finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

The 27-year-old model — who initially rose to fame after participating in Austria’s Next Topmodel Season 8 — wore her raven-colored tresses down and let them cascade over her shoulders and back. Finally, she accessorized with multiple gold chain pendants to pull off a very chic look.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Vienna Austria. For the shoot, Doina sat in her living room atop a white sofa. A table, a flower vase, and another sofa could also be seen in the background.

To strike a pose, she rested her palm on the sofa, tilted her head to the left side, flashed a soft smile, and gazed right at the camera.

In the caption, Doina informed her fans that her sexy lingerie set was from the online intimate wear retailer, Lounge Underwear. She also offered her fans a discount code to shop from the website.

Within half a day, her picture garnered more than 14,000 likes. That’s not all, but her admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted close to 200 messages to praise her amazing figure and racy ensemble.

“You are looking great, my sexy wife,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, you never fail to impress me with your hot pics. What a body,” another user wrote.

“Damn, you are so beautiful, babe,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple hearts and kiss emoji.

“You are my dream girl,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Katrin Freud and Ana K Perez.

Doina regularly wows her fans with her skin-baring snaps, most of which become instant hits on the photo-sharing platform. A few days ago, she posted a photo in which she could be seen wearing a yellow lingerie set that accentuated her toned body and ample assets.