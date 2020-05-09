Ana Cheri Stuns Fans As She Goes Nude Under Mesh Cover

American model and fitness trainer Ana Cheri sent hearts racing on social media after she posted a revealing new snapshot of herself on Friday, May 8. She took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 12.5 million followers, demanding attention from plenty of fans.

The 33-year-old bombshell was photographed outdoors in the snapshot, and took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera from her side. Ana leaned up against a transparent door and exuded a very sexy vibe as she lifted her right leg, propped her booty out, and shared a pout with the camera. She further raised her right arm up to her chest as she directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Ana’s brunette hair, which featured some blond highlights, was pinned back as some side bangs fell around her face in slight waves. She further appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup that enhanced her natural beauty. The application looked to include foundation, bronzer, blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeshadow, and a nude lipstick. Still, it was Ana’s daring outfit that stole the show, as she was able to flaunt much of her enviable figure.

The model opted to rock a mesh cover that left barely anything to the imagination as she went nude underneath — adding even more sexiness to the look. The cover, which was black, featured a number of pearls all around it. Furthermore, the garment tightly hugged Ana’s figure as it showcased her curves, particularly her bodacious derriere. Her pose also drew attention to her chest.

Ana did not include a geotag in the post. However, she expressed that she was happy it was Friday in the caption, before advising her fans to check out her stories and the link in her bio.

The sexy snapshot was met with instant and widespread support from a multitude of fans, accumulating more than 157,000 likes since going live. Additionally, more than 1,200 fans also praised the beauty’s figure, looks, and outfit in the comments section.

“Yes, so hot,” one user commented.

“The real queen,” a second fan added.

“You look really beautiful,” chimed in a third follower.

“My goodness Ana,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Ana has shared a number of sultry posts on her social media accounts this past week. Just earlier on May 7, she shared a revealing post of herself in a skintight workout outfit that showcased her famous curvy figure, per The Inquisitr. The snapshot nearly amassed 70,000 likes since going live.