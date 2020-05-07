Chloe Saxon Displays Her Curvaceous Body In A Minuscule Pink Bikini During ‘Golden Hour’

Chloe Saxon took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share yet another steamy update with her fans. The model showcased her curvaceous body while posing for photos during the golden hour, when the natural light is near perfect.

In the racy pics, Chloe looked like a brunette bombshell sporting a pink tie dye bikini. The tiny top featured clear straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also flashed her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms left little to the imagination as they rested high on Chloe’s curvy hips and exposed her tiny waist and killer legs. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on full display in the snaps.

She accessorized the style with large gold hoop earrings and some thick chains around her neck. She also added a denim jacket, which she wore off of her shoulders.

In the first photo, Chloe stood in front of some steps with a sultry expression on her face. One hand rested on her thigh while the other grabbed at her hair. In the second shot, she pushed her hip out and looked away from the camera.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in sexy curls that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemingly consisted of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

Chloe appeared to accentuate her features with shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin. She also looked to sport pink blush on her cheekbones. The glam look seemed to be completed with dark pink lipstick.

Chloe’s 723,000-plus followers fell in love with the snaps, clicking the like button more than 18,000 times in less than 24 hours after they were uploaded to the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave nearly 400 messages.

“You look incredible babe,” one follower wrote.

“You look great!!” another stated.

“Everything you touch turns to gold,” a third social media user remarked.

“Gorgeous goddess,” a fourth person said.

The model appears to have no qualms about putting her hourglass figure on full display in racy outfits for her snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy lingerie, tight dresses, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently delighted her followers when she posed in a silver glitter bikini. To date, that snap has racked up more than 24,000 likes and over 470 comments.