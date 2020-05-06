Bru Luccas Is A Smokeshow In Tiny, Mismatched Bikini

Bru Luccas took to Instagram to share another bikini-clad shot for her army of 2.9 million followers. The smoking hot new snapshot was added to her feed earlier this afternoon, and fans have been showering it with praise ever since.

The photo captured Bru posing against a wall covered with a combination of painted wooden boards. The model did not share her exact location in the caption but instead asked her fans how they were doing today. She posed in the center of the photo, staring into the camera with a slight smile while resting one hand on her neck and the other near her side. Bru’s incredible figure was on full display in a tiny bikini that highlighted her curves.

The top of the piece boasted a light pink hue that complemented her bronze complexion perfectly. Its body was ruched on the edges and in the middle, and only two small pieces of fabric kept it from coming undone. Its daringly low cut flaunted her ample cleavage while the peek-a-boo aspect in the middle showed off even more of her chest. The strapless garment also allowed her muscular arms and shoulders to show.

Instead of pink bikini bottoms, Bru rocked a white pair on her lower half. The waistband featured super-thin string, sitting high on her tips and drawing attention to her chiseled hip bones and taut tummy. Only a small piece of triangular fabric covered her modesty while her fit thighs were fully visible.

For her beachside look, Bru kept her hairstyle simple and wore it all on one side of her shoulder. She wore her tresses straight, and they spilled down to her tummy. The model appeared to be wearing a subtle application of makeup that included bold brows that matched the color of her hair. Bru also seemed to have applied a light pink gloss on her plump pout.

The post has only been live for two hours, but fans have already gone crazy over it. The post garnered over 96,000 likes and 909 comments so far. Many Instagrammers commented on Bru’s fit figure, while countless others flooded their comments with flame and heart emoji.

“Gorgeous as always. Keep shining baby,” one follower commented alongside a trio of kissy-face emoji.

“Kindness and exquisiteness beyond compare!” a second admirer raved.

“Doing better after seeing this photo. You are incredible my love,” another chimed in with a series of flame emoji.