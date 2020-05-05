Brunette Bombshell Danielley Ayala Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Skimpy Bikini

Danielley Ayala stunned many of her 3.5 million Instagram followers on Monday, May 4, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a skimpy bikini.

The Latina stunner posed outdoors in front of patio furniture with bright green vegetation and trees in the background. Ayala held the camera with her right arm to the side, showing her profile. The selfie captured her from the waist up. Her gaze was fixed directly ahead, at a point off-camera.

Ayala wore a two-piece bathing suit in solid black. Her bikini top boasted narrowly cut triangles, which barely covered her famous assets. To spice things up even more, Ayala pulled the middle string all the way to her stomach, stretching the fabric in a way that bared even more cleavage. The top also featured spaghetti straps that went behind her neck.

Her bottoms weren’t fully visible in the shot, but a glimpse of its backside indicated they matched the top. Her swimsuit was from Soldemar Beachwear, as revealed by the tag.

Ayala wore her brunette tresses parted on the left and swept over across her forehead. Her hair was down and partially covered her face. Her voluptuous lips appeared to be makeup-free.

In the caption, Ayala said she posted this photo because she thought her “personality really shined” in it, which appeared to have been written in jest.

The post has attracted more than 185,000 likes and over 1,600 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about Ayala’s famous physique and to engage with her caption.

“Big heart bigger boobs,” one user wrote, following the words with a hands raised emoji.

“Your personality lights up the room,” replied another one, adding a grinning emoji with cold sweat, a fire and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“So much heat,” a third fan chimed in, pairing the message with a fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“It totally does,” added another, including a fire and a red heart emoji after the reply.

Ayala is famous among her fans for her buxom physique, which she often flaunts on her Instagram feed. That is what she did last week when she posted a photo of herself clad in a pink bikini, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Ayala was photographed enjoying the warm sunshine outdoors as she lounged on a sunbed in what seemed to be a garden. She wore a two-piece with tiny butterfly prints that consisted of halter-style top and minuscule matching bottoms.