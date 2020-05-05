Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Black & Gold Cut-Out Swimsuit

Kourtney Kardashian made an appearance on the Instagram feed of her lifestyle brand, Poosh, much to the delight of her fans. In a new post on Monday evening, the mother of four posed for a mirror selfie as she rocked a black and gold cut-out one-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The photo showed Kourtney standing in what looked to be a narrow, white hallway. The brown frame of a mirror could be seen in front of her. She posed in front of a black gate, though it is unclear what room was on the other side. Light poured in behind Kourtney and created shadows over her tan skin. She looked ready to head out into the sun in her skimpy swimwear.

Kourtney’s look featured black fabric across her chest and lower body, connected via gold, double-sides hoops on her torso. The top of the one-piece had a rectangular and low-cut neckline that barely contained Kourtney’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center.

Kourtney’s flat, toned tummy and curvy hips were exposed via three cut-outs. Meanwhile, the lower half of the suit dipped low on her waist to further expose her abs and show off her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were also on show.

Kourtney accessorized the outfit with a pair of black, rectangular sunglasses. She appeared to be makeup-free, though the reality star hardly needed any coverage over her natural beauty. Her long, black hair was pulled back into a tight bun.

Kourtney posed with one arm leaning against the wall as she held her phone up in the other hand. She crossed one ankle in front of the other and pointed her toes, which further elongated her pins. Kourtney curved her body slightly to accentuate her figure and pursed her lips for the camera.

Poosh’s post garnered more than 23,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the brand’s followers expressed admiration for Kourtney’s stunning body in the comments section.

“Yes kourtney better come tf through,” one fan said with a few pink hearts.

“I think Kourtney is the baddest Kardashian. She’s a nice person and cares about family. You go girl,” another user added.

“How does she get a bod like that?” a third follower asked.

Kourtney always knows how to leave her fans totally impressed. Last week on her own feed, she posed in a tiny black bikini as she lounged by the pool.