Lindsay Brewer Reveals Her Rock Hard Abs In White Bikini Top: ‘No Complaints Here’

Lindsay Brewer looked stunning a recent Instagram upload. The model flashed her gym-honed curves while revealing that she has no complaints about life at the moment.

In the racy snap, Lindsay looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a skimpy white bikini top. The garment tied over her shoulders and showcased her toned arms and ample cleavage.

She added a pair of sexy Daisy Dukes that hung off of her tiny waist while exposing her rock hard abs and flat tummy. The shorts also flaunted her long lean legs. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Lindsay posed in a doorway with her hip pushed to the side. She had one arm resting at her side and the other came up to touch the door. In the second shot, she posed in the same position but wore a huge smile on her face and some windblown hair. In the background of the shot, a pool table can be seen.

Lindsay had her long, blond hair parted in a deep side part and styled in sexy waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look for the post. The glam look seemed to include long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as an understated eye shadow and defined brows.

She wore a glow on her face, seemingly accentuating her features with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, chin, and under eyes. She also appeared to sport pink blush on her cheeks and gloss on her lips.

Many of Lindsay’s over 1.2 million followers fell in love with the post. The pics raked in more than 80,000 likes since their upload. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 930 messages.

“You are perfect,” one follower said.

“Beautiful pic! Beautiful smile,” remarked another.

“Beautiful Lindsay. You made my day!” a third social media user wrote.

“That smile is looking sooo good! Love it,” a fourth person gushed.

The model appears to have no qualms about showcasing her fit physique in sexy outfits. She’s often seen rocking skimpy shirts, tiny bikinis, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay dropped the jaws of her followers in another pair of Daisy Dukes last week. In that photo, she posed on the beach with her knees in the sand and sported a plunging black crop top. To date, that snap has garnered more than 80,000 likes and over 900 comments.