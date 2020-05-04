Niece Waidhofer Sizzles In Lace White Lingerie, Flaunts Hourglass Figure

Texan bombshell Niece Waidhofer spiced up her Instagram feed on Monday afternoon with a new pic that exhibited her stunning hourglass figure. The brunette sizzled in lace white lingerie designed by Le Mirage.

On her upper half, Niece wore a bralette with thin white straps overlapping her breasts. The lacy center of her bra gave way to another string that wove around her perfectly flat stomach. She flaunted her cleavage and collar region along with her toned midriff.

She paired her top with matching panties, also containing a slender high-waisted strap that accentuated her curvy hips and bow-shaped waist. Her skimpy panties sat low on her hips, allowing her matching pistol tattoos to peek out from beneath the hemline.

To complete her look, Niece appeared to apply her signature smokey eye makeup, including gray eyeshadow and false eyelashes. She also seemed to thicken her eyebrows and define them with brow liner.

The model posed in front of a plain white wall. Her geotag indicated she took the photograph inside her Houston, Texas home. She stood shoulder-width apart while holding the ends of long brown hair and lifting her locks the sides, to ensure they did not hide her bare skin from her admiring fans.

In her caption, Niece joked that her jawline always becomes a popular subject on Reddit. She claims people criticize her for having masculine facial features that look similar to what the animators fired by Pixar after making A Bug’s Life would draw. She continued her tirade by claiming her jawline looked like it could be from the movie Antz.

She concluded by saying her jawline should be “at least three times more feminine.”

Within 30 minutes of posting, her pic garnered more than 20,400 likes and almost 400 comments. Fans took to her comments section to compliment her body and argue that her jawline looks fantastic, and nothing like what she described.

“Best captions on IG, hot and humble which is a killer combo,” wrote one devotee.

“Your face might look like Pixar, but it’s an absolute Dreamwork. I’ll show myself out,” joked another user.

“You kinda look like Hela from ‘Thor: Ragnorok’ here,” said a third person.

“Beautiful photo of a wonderful creature, without words, only applause,” contributed a fourth fan, emphasizing their point with multiple clapping emoji.

