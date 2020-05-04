Cindy Prado Leaves Little To The Imagination In Extremely Cropped White Tank Top

On Monday, May 4, American model Cindy Prado shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

The pictures show the 28-year-old standing on her apartment balcony, which according to the post’s geotag, is located in Miami, Florida. Cindy sizzled in an extremely cropped white tank top and a pair of high-waisted, cream-colored pants from the clothing company, Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble accentuated her incredible cleavage and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. The model also sported an oversized white blazer. As for accessories, she wore wire-rimmed sunglasses, hoop earrings, and layered necklaces.

For the casual photoshoot, the Instagram star styled her highlighted hair in a ponytail with a deep middle part. She appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The application seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the first image, Cindy leaned against the open sliding glass door and placed one of her hands in her pant pocket. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly away from the photographer, flaunting her curvaceous side profile. She faced forward in the next picture and bent one of her knees. The final image shows the stunner lowering her gaze, as she stood with her legs spread. Her cat, Mowgli, can be seen in the background of almost all of the photos.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company. She also seemingly made reference to being quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic, by stating that she was “all dressed up” just to greet those who live in neighboring apartments. In addition, Cindy noted that her cat is always close to her.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You [are] always unique and flawless,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart, heart-eye, and fire emoji to the comment.

“You are stunning,” added a different devotee.

“You look so pretty!!!” said another follower.

“You are so hot,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Cindy has not yet responded to the comments.