Pauline Tantot Flaunts Killer Curves As She Poses Alongside Sister Mathilde In Sexy New Instagram Post

Blond beauty Pauline Tantot sent temperatures soaring around the world on social media after she shared a sultry post of herself and her sister, Mathilde, on Sunday, May 3. The model took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 3.8 million followers, as it quickly became a hit.

The 25-year-old — who is of French and Persian descent — took center stage as she was photographed and recorded in sexy poses and angles for the slideshow which consisted of one photo and one video. She was snapped outdoors in the countryside alongside her twin sister as they both exuded a relaxed, yet sexy vibe. In the snapshot, she directed her glance into the camera’s lens and wore a pout on her face, meanwhile, in the video she smiled widely. Her sister, however, averted the lens as she kept her eyes closed in the photo and hid her face in the video.

Both of the sisters were rocking their long, highlighted blond hair in natural-looking waves, as it cascaded down their backs. Furthermore, it appeared that Pauline sported some light makeup that brought out her natural beauty, including a light-pink lip, and some blush. Mathilde wore a similar application. It was the sisters’ killer figure, however, that demanded the most attention as they proudly flaunted their curves in minuscule outfits.

The sisters were twinning hard as they both wore a tank-top that showed off their perky assets. In a daring fashion move, both of the the girls also rocked the tops, which were skintight, without a bra underneath.

Both Pauline and Mathilde combined the tiny tank-tops with identical skirts that featured a floral design. The miniskirts, which only differed in color (Pauline’s skirt was pink, while Mathilde’s was lavender), barely covered their derrieres as they highlighted their curvaceous hips and thighs.

Pauline did not include a geotag in the post, however, she revealed in the caption that the outfits were manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The slideshow was met with a great deal of support from Pauline’s fans, receiving more than 101,000 likes in the first 40 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 500 users took to the comments section to shower the sisters with compliments on their figures, their outfits, and their beauty.

“So good,” one user commented.

“Double trouble,” a second fan added.

“Stunning ladies,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Perfect girl,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

