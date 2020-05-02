Sara Underwood Eats Ice Cream, Shows Off Curves In White & Red Bikini On Instagram

Sara Underwood shared a vacation throwback photo with her fans on Saturday afternoon. In a new photo on her feed, the blond babe rocked a white and red bikini that left little to the imagination as she enjoyed an ice cream cone. In the caption, she asked fans when they think people can start vacationing again.

The photo showed Sara standing next to a white and blue ice cream stand on wheels in the Bahamas, as the post’s geotag indicated. Behind her, a blue and white striped building could be seen, as well as some bushes. She stood in the sand and allowed the sunlight to wash over her tan skin. Sara looked ready for a day in paradise in her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her killer body.

Sara’s look included an off-the-shoulder, bandeau-style bikini top in white. The short sleeves rested on her biceps. The center of the top featured a sweetheart neckline, so the low cut exposed her ample cleavage.

Sara’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and red and white striped bikini bottoms. The bottoms were cut in a U-shape, so the front remained low on Sara’s waist and showed off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were exposed via the high cuts, as well.

Sara accessorized her outfit with a straw fedora. She appeared to be rocking a subtle makeup look, including contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a light pink lipstick. Her long, blond hair was styled in a messy bun beneath the hat, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Sara leaned against the ice cream cart as she pointed her toes, which elongated her pins. She leaned to one side in a way that further accentuated her figure. Sara held the ice cream cone up beside her head and flashed a smirk at the camera.

The post garnered more than 20,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Wow a very beautiful woman,” one fan said.

“You looking stunning Sara,” another user added.

Sara always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, she drank a bottle of whiskey while she rocked a blue mini dress, which her followers loved.