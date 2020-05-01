Celeste Bright Puts Her Petite Figure On Full Display In A Stunning Snakeskin Bikini

Celeste Bright took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share yet another racy look with fans. She flashed her curves while soaking up some sun.

In the sexy snaps, Celeste looked stunning in a yellow and black snakeskin bikini. The barely-there top left little to the imagination with thin spaghetti straps to flaunt her toned shoulders and arms. The top tied behind her back and around her neck while exposing her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. Her killer legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a gold chain and pendant around her neck and some white sneakers on her feet.

In the first snap, Celeste posed outside in front of a white bench. The sun streamed over her as she pushed her hip to the side and had her arms pulled in next to her body. She arched her back and bent one knee while giving a sassy stare into the camera. The second shot featured the model inside as she stood near some pink flowers.

Celeste had her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

She rocked a bombshell makeup look for the photos. The application included long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She defined her features further with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose and chin. She completed the look with light pink lipstick.

Celeste’s 668,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post. The photo garnered more than 29,000 likes within the first 18 hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 340 messages.

“You’re the cutest!!!!!!” one follower stated.

“The colors of that bikini,” another remarked adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“You are so beautiful, a third social media user wrote.

“Hey Celeste, You look great!” a fourth comment read.

Celeste’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her beach body dressed in scanty bathing suits, plunging tops, and tiny shorts.

She often flashes her killer curves in her online snaps. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste took to social media last week to share a post where she sported a tiny tiger-print thong bikini while hanging out by the pool. To date, that upload has pulled in more than 56,000 likes and over 800 comments.