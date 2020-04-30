Lyna Perez Flaunts Plenty Of Cleavage In Plunging White Crop Top

American bombshell Lyna Perez sent hearts racing around the world after she shared a very revealing new photo of herself on social media on Thursday, April 30. The internet sensation posted the image for her 5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it demanded the attention of thousands within minutes after going live.

The 27-year-old model was photographed outdoors as she basked in the sun’s rays. She exuded a very sexy vibe and took center stage as she sat directly in front of the camera. Lyna posed with her arms between her legs as she propped her backside out a bit. She further shared a pout and stared directly into the camera’s lens. Her long brunette hair — which featured some blond highlights — was styled in a bun at the top of her head, while some side bangs fell around her face.

As always, Lyna rocked a full application of glamorous makeup that brought out her natural beauty, including a full-coverage foundation, dark eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, eyeshadow, a light-pink lipstick, bronzer, and highlighter. Still, it was her enviable curves that stole the show, as she proudly flaunted them in a revealing outfit that did not leave much to the imagination.

The beauty’s top, which was white with short-sleeves, tightly hugged her full-figured assets as its very plunging neckline exposed more than an eyeful of cleavage. Furthermore, as the top was cropped, reaching just below her chest, it put her flat and chiseled core on full display.

Lyna paired the tiny top with an even tinier pair of denim of shorts. The bottoms, which barely covered the model’s derriere, helped to flaunt her curvaceous hips and thighs. Additionally, the jean shorts’ high-waisted design also drew attention her slim midriff.

Lyna did not indicate where the photo was snapped, but she did state in her post’s caption that she was “bored,” and initiated a game with her followers where they could win access to her “premium” content.

The saucy snapshot was met with instantaneous support from many of the stunner’s followers, accumulating more than 21,000 likes in the first 20 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 1,700 fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her beauty, body, and outfit.

“I like the look,” one fan commented.

“So hot,” a second follower added.

“Amazing babe,” chimed in a third follower.

“Beautiful shot,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Lyna has shared a number of sexy posts on social media as of late. On April 25, she wowed fans after she went braless under a mesh cover, per The Inquisitr. The scandalous look garnered more than 189,000 likes.