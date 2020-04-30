Jordyn Woods Put Curves On Full Display In Skin Tight White Cutout Dress

Jordyn Woods treated her Instagram followers to three separate posts late Wednesday night in a curve-hugging white dress, with white ruffled lines at the bottom and a cutout above her ribs.

Woods’ makeup is flawlessly applied in the flicks, rocking gold eyeshadow, long eyelash extensions, and clear lip gloss. She also paired the makeup with the color red on her nails, assorted gold rings and bracelets, and a shiny gold watch.

The first post was a video featuring the model posing while playing Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé — supporting her rapper best friend, first and foremost.

In the clip, Jordyn is working the camera as she swings her brown and blonde ombre hair. The cameraman is sure to pan the camera down her body as she turns around and leans against the wall. She is also seen holding up her breasts, as the cutout does little to conceal her cleavage nor does it hide her underboob.

Jordyn captioned the recording “we love to see it..” with a tongue-out and flame emoji, agreeing with her fans’ sentiments before even seeing their comments.

The second pose shows the former reality star on all fours, exposing her white toenails and sparkly high heels. She is seen looking off to the slide as her hair falls in front of her, with a slight grin on her face.

The third post gets a good look at the model’s side profile, putting her voluptuous derriere on full display. She gave the camera her best fierce stare, as her right leg was popped back a little. While it is hard to make out letters, you can also see Woods’ two tattoos: one next to her right ankle and one on her left calf.

In the caption to this post, Woods alluded to herself as a “wifey,” which is the perfect reference to make while wearing all white.

At the time of posting, Jordyn’s two photos have amassed almost 230,000 likes and over 1,700 comments combined as followers flocked to see her sensual snaps.

“It’s getting hot in here,” wrote one user, using a dehydrated face emoji to show their sentiments.

“HOTGIRLJORDY has entered the chat!” commented another fan, with a heart-eyed emoticon following.

“Wow,” simply put a third commenter, being sure to add six flame emoji.

“Can I look like that,” added a fourth follower.

