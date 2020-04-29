MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Dances While Wearing A Bikini Top In New Video

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda shared a sultry TikTok dancing video to her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon while lamenting the fact she can’t go out and dance. In the short clip, she dances provocatively to the song “Fiesta De Perreo” by Alejandro.

Valerie has been sharing training videos lately to keep herself physically fit even while stuck indoors amid the pandemic. Her latest Instagram share proves she is keeping busy in more ways than one as she showed off her excellent dance moves.

In the short clip, the stunner performs a variety of dance moves, including shimmies, hip swirls, and booty pops. Valerie combined her moves into a well-choreographed routine that showed off her exemplary skills and her chiseled figure.

To perform her dance, Valerie wore a striped triangular-cut string bikini top that exposed her cleavage and her incredible abs. She paired her skimpy top with a pair of tight black booty shorts to give her fans a glorious view of her toned legs.

The look called for a full face of glam. She blended a mixture of orange and white eyeshadows on her eyelids and lined her eyes in eyeliner. To finish her makeup application, she applied bronzer, foundation, and pink lip gloss. Valerie curled her silky locks and left her hair loose. She painted in multiple colors. A few hosted decorative patterns.

According to her geotag, she filmed her TikTok in Miami, Florida. Valerie also applied a filter to make it look like her body was sparkling.

Many of the Bellator competitors 233,000 Instagram followers noticed her video. In less than 30 minutes of going live, it racked up more than 1,100 likes, and the clip was viewed over 10,400 times. Dozens of Valerie’s fans took to her comments section to compliment her well-sculpted physique and express their enthusiasm over her song choice.

“Damn!! You killed it,” exclaimed one fan, inserting multiple praise hands emoji, a red heart emoji, and a heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“Hot… but Do bench press… legs are awesome,” requested another user, adding three flame emoji and two smiley face emoji to their remark.

“This is what the perfect woman looks like!!!” raved a third person.

“You are pretty you inspire me and you are my inspiration and my motivation and my favorite mma fighter and my role model @valerieloureda,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Valerie put her curves on display in a green bikini. Her photo was liked more than 32,000 times.