‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Sizzles Green Lingerie: ‘Doing A Little Spring Cleaning’

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward took to Instagram to let her followers know that she planned to do some spring cleaning, and they absolutely loved the sexy outfit she chose for her chores.

Maitland posted a picture of herself standing in front of a light-colored wall and a dark blue couch that featured two burgundy pillows and a matching throw. She wore a lacy hunter green demi bra that showed off her ample cleavage. The adult film star paired the bra with matching green bikini panties that rode low on her hips, and on top of those, she wore a garter belt from the same fabric that sat just below her belly button. The garment clipped to a pair of nude thigh-high stockings holding them in place. The look showed off the actress’s toned stomach and curvy hips.

Maitland’s long red hair hung in gentle waves from a center part around her shoulders, and she used her red manicured fingers to hold onto strands on either side. On her eyelids, she wore shimmery peach and brown eyeshadow with dark eyeliner and black mascara, which set off her pale blue eyes. Light blush highlighted her high cheekbones, and pink lipstick filled in her generous lips.

In the caption, the model teasingly asked if anybody wanted to come over to help her do some spring cleaning, which might be asking a lot considering the coronavirus pandemic. More than 55,500 Instagram users shared the love with Maitland by hitting the “like” button, and nearly 900 of them took the time to leave the actress a comment. Many people left a flame emoji to express that they thought she looked hot in the post.

“Most definitely. I’ll be right over. The queen of the castle needs to be pampered not put to work!” teased one devotee who left two heart eye emoji.

“Oh my word, honey, you own me for as long as you wish,” a second fan joked, including multiple red lip emoji.

“Looks pretty clean. Guess I would have to bring something a little dirty,” teased a third Instagrammer.

“Did you do any surgery on your body because it is so beautiful, or is it just a workout?” a female follower wondered.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Maitland wondered what day it was since things tend to blend together due to so much staying at home right now. She showed off her impressive body in a shiny green bikini while standing on a balcony outside.