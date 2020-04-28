Taylor Swift Shares Rare Selfie & Fans Think It Has A Hidden Meaning

Taylor Swift shared a rare selfie to Instagram in which the singer and songwriter is seen in a casual photo at home, but her fans think it has a hidden meaning. Taylor posted the pic to her social media account as a way to connect with her followers during the coronavirus pandemic, many of whom are relying on social platforms as a way to keep up with their favorite performers.

Thus far, the selfie has generated over 3 million likes and counting.

Fans of the Grammy-winning artist believe that the selfie is a nod to the video for her song “22,” in which she wears a t-shirt that bears the words “not a lot going on at the moment” — the same words in the caption she penned for her latest share.

Taylor is well-known for dropping Easter eggs in both her photos and videos, and it appears this latest post is no exception.

The post was reportedly shared at 5:08 p.m. which leads some fans to believe that either a new release or news will drop on May 8. The numbers 5 and 8 also add up to the singer’s self-professed lucky number, 13. The numbers 5 and 8 are also seen in a moment during Taylor’s music video for “The Man” in the wedding scene that shows a moment 58 years later.

Other followers think Taylor may drop a new song, a collaboration with Post Malone, after his name came up when a fan typed in her Instagram comment to Apple Music. The track is rumored to be called “Heavenly” and was co-written with Max Martin and Louis Bell, reports Breathe Heavy.

????| Taylor’s recent IG/Twitter posts were published at 5:08pm EST, further fueling the rumors of a possible May 8th announcement/release. pic.twitter.com/ECWr9LvAse — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNewsLA) April 27, 2020

OKAY SWIFTIES LISTEN UP! TAYLOR POSTED A SELFIE WITH THE CAPTION “not a lot going on at the moment” Naturally I typed it into apple music and posty showed up first. HE HAS A LYRIC SIMILAR TO THE CAPTION! AND NOTICE HOW THE SONG’S A COLLAB? her mind ???? #TaylorSwift #clown pic.twitter.com/EwtY0sY2kv — blake (@drearymondayz) April 28, 2020

Despite all the hubbub surrounding her photo, it seems that Taylor is relaxing at home in her latest pic. The area that the singer is in is decorated in tan hues and it appears Taylor is seated on a white, oversized sofa. A light fixture can be seen in a mirror, and large windows can be seen behind her left shoulder.

Taylor is wearing little makeup in the image. She sports eyeliner in a small cat’s eye, her signature look, and a light coat of mascara. Taylor is wearing a light-colored blush and a peachy brown lipstick. Her naturally wavy hair is tousled and brushing her shoulders. Taylor’s bangs are swept to the left.

The singer is sporting what appears to be a dark, scoop-neck cotton shirt.

Taylor has the comments turned off, the same as she normally does for her photos on the social media site, including posts featuring her cats Meredith and Olivia, brother Austin, and father Scott.