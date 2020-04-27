Lisa Vanderpump Explains Why Her Son Max Is Missing From Family Photo

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star celebrated a new wine launch with her husband, daughter, and son-in-law.

Lisa Vanderpump is explaining why her son Max is missing from a recent photo.

The Vanderpump Rules star shared a new photo to her Instagram as she announced the launch of her Vanderpump Sonoma Coast Estate Chardonnay and Vanderpump Sonoma County Cabernet wines. In the photo, Lisa is seen posing with her husband, Ken Todd, daughter Pandora Vanderpump-Sabo, and son-in-law Jason Sabo in an outdoor setting. The gorgeous family photo shows the smiling foursome under a chandelier-clad tree as they raise a glass to their “virtual” wine launch.

In the caption to the photo, Lisa explained that the new wine selections have been years in the making and that while a traditional launch can’t happen right now due to the health pandemic, the wines are available online. The Bravo veteran noted that her family has “deep roots in California” and that they always knew that they wanted to expand their wine business to include vintages made in their home state’s vineyards.

In comments to the post, fans congratulated Lisa on the new additions to her popular wine line. But several others questioned why her son Max wasn’t in the photo.

“Family photo isn’t complete without Max,” one commenter wrote.

“Where is Max?” another asked.

While several other commenters pointed out that Vanderpump Wines is Pandora and her husband’s company and that the photo is intended to be part of a business venture launch and not a family reunion, Lisa did chime in to explain her son’s absence.

“Max is working with children who have special needs in Idaho…staying safe too,” Lisa wrote.

In a separate response, Lisa revealed that Max “wanted to leave LA during crisis” so he could help others amid the coronavirus health pandemic.

Fans of Lisa’s former show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, may recall that Max has ties to Idaho. In an early episode of the Bravo reality show, it was revealed that Lisa and Ken sent their son to high school in Idaho because he was not thriving at his school in Beverly Hills. Fans know that Max has a love for music and was seen touring the Musicians Institute College of Contemporary Music in Hollywood during the episode of RHOBH. He has also worked at his parents’ Beverly Hills restaurant, SUR, which is featured on Vanderpump Rules.

With her kids now grown, Lisa has been in quarantine-mode for weeks with her husband of 37 years. Last week, the Bravo star shared a hilarious cooking video which showed her preparing breakfast burritos while Ken snored in a chair nearby.