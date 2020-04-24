Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Little To The Imagination In Pink Thong Bikini

Anastasiya Kvitko kicked off the weekend with an Instagram update that was sure to get the attention of her 10.8 million followers. She shared a post that featured her wearing a thong bikini that left little to the imagination.

As she is known to do, the Russian model rocked the skimpy ensemble. Her bikini was made from a pink fabric with a snakeskin pattern. The top had small, triangle cups that did little to cover her voluptuous chest. The bottoms were even more skimpy with strings that tied into loopy bows on her hips.

Anastasiya’s update consisted of three snapshots that captured her striking different poses in the tiny number. She appeared to be standing on a balcony next to a glass door.

Anastasiya gave her fans a good look at the side of her body in the swimsuit in the first photo. She stood at an angle that showed part of her chest, making her incredible bustline impossible to ignore. A bit of underboob also peeked out from under the top. Her reflection in the glass gave her fans a peek of the front of her cleavage. She pulled on the side of her bikini bottoms in a playful fashion while she smiled and looked at something behind her. Her flat tummy and toned thighs were also on display.

The second picture captured the model from behind. Anastasiya held part of her hair in her hand, showing off her shapely shoulders and back as well as her perky derrière. She turned her head to the side and looked down while she arched her back and flaunted her booty.

The last image was similar to the second in that it showed Anastasiya from behind. She stood with her hands on her thighs while arching her back. The pose highlighted her curvy hips and slender waist. Her long hair cascaded down her back.

In the post, she wished her followers a nice day while also mentioning the swimsuit came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

Her fans seemed to love the snaps, with more than 50,000 liking it within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens of fans gushed over the sexy images.

“You’re the perfect looking woman,” one admirer wrote.

“Love your body anastasiya,” a second Instagram user commented.

“My eyes have been blessed,” quipped a third follower.

Anastasiya knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. Not too long ago, she heated up her Instagram page with a snap that featured her wearing a sexy set of peach lingerie.