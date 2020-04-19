Karina Ramos Dazzles In A Bejeweled Bikini On Instagram

Costa Rican model Karina Ramos recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her admirers with a set of hot bikini pictures.

In the snaps, which were posted on Saturday, April 18, Karina could be seen rocking a black iridescent appliquéd bikini with an array of gold gems encrusted on it.

The bejeweled straps of Karina’s bikini bottoms were pulled up high on her slender hips, while the front of her bottoms scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso. The skin-baring ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her sculpted abs.

Staying true to form and to ramp up the glam, she sported a full face of makeup. The application included foundation, brownish-pink lipstick, gold eyeshadow, and heavily lined eyes. She dusted her cheeks with a nude blush and finished off her makeup application with a thick coat of mascara.

Karina wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall over her shoulders. She also had her manicured nails painted with white polish.

She shared three snaps from the shoot to provide her fans with a detailed look at her sexy body as well as her gorgeous bikini. In the first pic, she stood with her legs slightly spread apart, lifted her chin, parted her lips and gazed into the camera. In the second one, she struck a side pose, folded her arms over her chest, closed her eyes and stuck her tongue out. The third photograph was quite similar to the second one, but this time, she flashed an ear-to-ear smile.

Karina added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote that she managed to strike a pose in the first pic. However, she was not camera-ready in the second and third ones as she couldn’t stop laughing. She also informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the Miami-based beachwear retailer, OMG Swimwear.

Within eight hours of posting, the snap accrued more than 31,000 likes and 380-plus comments.

“I love your smile and how you exude good vibes. Nice to see your photos and videos,” one of her fans commented.

“What a beautiful woman!! For me you will continue to be the most gorgeous Miss Universe contestant of all time,” another user chimed in.

“Your bikini is amazing! And your smile is so natural! Keep shining,” a third admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “goddess” and “incredibly hot,” to praise the model.

Many of Karina’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Lorena Duran and Luciana Fuster.