Kelsie Jean Smeby Poses In See-Through Yellow Lingerie While Lounging In Her Bed

Kelsie Jean Smeby returned to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share yet another racy post. She served up some serious looks while sporting a barely-there ensemble.

In the sexy snaps, Kelsie looked hotter than ever in a yellow lace lingerie set. The top boasted thin spaghetti straps and sheer material while flaunting her toned arms, shoulders, and abundant cleavage.

The matching panties rested high on her curvy hips, and showcased her tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the pics. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

In one photo, Kelsie rested on her side on top of a bed made up with a white blanket and metallic silver pillows. She had her eyes closed and placed her hand in her hair. The second snap featured the Italian hottie on her back as she propped herself up on her elbows. The final pic showed off all of her enviable curves as she sat on her knees and placed her hands behind her head.

Kelsie wore her long, dark brown hair pulled up into a messy bun behind her head. She left some strands loose to frame her face.

She also sported a stunning makeup look for the shots. The application included thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She added smokey eye shadow and defined brows to make her eyes pop even more.

Her sun kissed skin was accentuated with shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the glam look with red lipstick.

Kelsie’s over 659,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their love for the snap. The post garnered more than 4,000 likes within the first 40 minutes after it went live on the platform. Fans also flocked to the comments section with nearly 100 remarks about the photos.

Kelsie appears to have no qualms about showing off her gym-honed curves on social media. She often sports plunging tops, racy lingerie, and tight dresses.

