‘Good Morning America’s’ Lara Spencer Shares Pic Of Exhausted Co-Host With Instagram

Good Morning America star Lara Spencer shared a photo of her exhausted co-host with Instagram. The longtime morning show host posted the pic at the end of the April 14 broadcast, showing her pal tired after another long morning on the air.

The pic was not of her on-camera counterparts Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, or Robin Roberts. Instead, the image was of the latest member of the Good Morning America family — Lara’s dog Riva. The adorable pooch was seen in a deep sleep in her bed after a long morning assisting her fur-mom as she delivered the day’s celebrity news for the morning show broadcast.

Lara was not seen in this particular image. Instead, the focus was on Riva as she lay on her back in her bed, tuckered out from another day as a television sensation.

Riva is at the bottom right corner of the photo, which appears to be taken in Lara’s stunning living room in the Greenwich, Connecticut, home she shares with husband Richard McVey and two children — Huff and Katharine — from her previous marriage to David Haffenreffer.

The spacious living area features a large gray sectional sofa, two cream-colored wing chairs, and a third cream-colored chair with a coordinating footrest. In the center of the comfortably chic area is a dark wood table decorated with books and candles. The room is bright and cheerful, bathed in natural light from the large windows that look out over the home’s expansive backyard.

Riva has been a constant presence by Lara’s side since she began remote broadcasts for the morning news series. Robin and George are also remote broadcasting from their homes as Robin has a medical history that makes her immune-compromised.

George’s wife Ali Wentworth recently came out of self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. George revealed on April 13 that he too has tested positive for the virus, but thus far has not experienced any symptoms.

Continuing to broadcast from the GMA studio Monday through Friday is Michael Strahan and Amy Robach.

Viewers remarked in the comments section of the share that they look forward to Riva’s appearances on the morning news show as Lara’s new sidekick.

“OMG that’s the life!!!” said one fan.

“Haha! Love a spoiled doggie,” commented a second follower of Lara.

“Hey, Riva needs her beauty sleep,” joked a third Good Morning America viewer.

“Riva The Diva at rest it is hard being a diva!” said a fourth Instagram user.