Lili Reinhart Shares Dreamy New Photos: ‘I Can Still Be A CoverGirl From Inside My House’

Lili Reinhart may be stuck indoors during the quarantine, but she’s not letting that stop her from channeling her inner CoverGirl. On Tuesday, April 15, Lili shared three breathtaking pics of herself all made up with nowhere to go while she posed near a window to catch the natural light. She favored the color pink, which looked fantastic with her blond curls and ruffled off-the-shoulder floral-print top.

Lili debuted her first CoverGirl campaign earlier this year, and she has learned some makeup tips and tricks from her time as a brand ambassador for the company.

Her makeup in her new snapshots looked phenomenal. Lili went for a soft look that included a mixture of white and pink eyeshadows, white eyeliner, and a little bit of mascara. She highlighted her cheeks with blush and finished the application with pink lip gloss.

For her hair, the Riverdale actress opted for a more natural style. She pulled her locks into a messy bun and left several stray tendrils loose to frame her face.

In the first pic, Lili angled her head to the side and gazed intensely into the camera lens. Her green eyes looked incredible. For the second image, Lili aimed for a sultrier pose. She parted her lips and leaned her head back to expose the slender curve of her neck.

In the final image, Lili looked more pensive. She tightened her shoulder toward her neck and stared out the window beside her.

Lili’s fans loved her new post. Within 11 hours of going live, it earned more than 3.6 million likes and over 21,500 comments. Several of her Riverdale co-stars also commented on her gorgeous appearance, including Camila Mendes, Shannon Purser, and Madelaine Petsch.

The official CoverGirl account also commented to let Lili know she was “always a COVERGIRL.” They added a heart eyes emoji and a blow kiss emoji for good measure.

“[E]xcuse me, ma’am, who allowed you to be this pretty????” wrote one of Lili’s many fans.

“Wow you’re like a beautiful painting!!!” raved another person.

Lili had a traumatic experience last week when her little dog Milo was attacked by a much larger dog. She recounted the incident by sharing several tear-filled videos with her 22.9 million Instagram fans.

Luckily for both Lili and Milo, he made it through the surgery and is currently in recovery. Lili has been posting a lot of sweet pics and video clips of the two of them cuddling.