Anna Nystrom Flaunts Sculpted Physique In Tight White Leggings

With her latest Instagram post, blond bombshell Anna Nystrom gave her 8.6 million Instagram followers a peek behind all the effort that goes into maintaining her sculpted physique. The picture was taken in Sweden, as Anna specified by including the location in the geotag of the post, and Anna appeared to be outdoors in an area with plenty of tall trees.

Though she stood outside, Anna was in the middle of a collection of fitness equipment. A barbell was on the ground in front of her, and she looked ready to sweat in a sexy workout ensemble.

On top, Anna kept things somewhat casual with a cropped white hoodie. The top covered up her cleavage and kept her arms covered as well, but a small sliver of her toned stomach was on display. She paired the hoodie with high-waisted white leggings that clung to every inch of her sculpted legs and fit her like a glove. The leggings featured a mesh panel on the side, stretching vertically down her leg.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of gray sneakers, and posed in front of the barbell, showing off her curves. She placed one hand on her slim waist, accentuating her hourglass physique, as she gazed off into the distance.

Anna’s long blond locks cascaded down her chest in a straight, effortless style. She had a scrunchie around one wrist, perhaps preparing to pull her hair up into a ponytail if things got a bit too sweaty. Her makeup was done in her signature style, with a nude lip and a subtle smoky eye highlighting her natural beauty.

Anna didn’t provide much context for the picture or give her followers any explanation for the outdoor gym set-up. Regardless, her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 41,800 likes within just two hours. The post also received 404 comments in the same time span from her eager fans.

“You look gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Where’s this gym? In the middle of the forest?” one fan asked, curious about Anna’s surroundings.

“Beautiful and strong,” one follower commented.

“Wow. Incredible feminine beauty. Stunningly gorgeous,” another fan added, and included several flame emoji in his comment.

Anna loves to show off her sculpted physique in tight leggings that show off every inch of her toned body. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap taken in Stockholm. Anna paired some high-waisted black leggings that showcased her physique with a white blouse and structured bag for a casual yet chic ensemble perfect for exploring the city.