Normani Rocks Rainbow Lingerie In Sizzling New Photo

Normani slipped into Rihanna's lingerie as she posed alongside her fellow models.

Normani Kordei wowed fans as she slipped into a colorful rainbow two-piece lingerie set in a sizzling new photo recently posted to Instagram. Normani looked every inch the superstar in the snap, which was shared by Rihanna‘s lingerie line Savage x Fenty, as she posed in the colorful look alongside a number of her fellow models.

The gorgeous photo showed the “Motivation” singer — who’s a brand ambassador for the underwear line — while she struck a fierce pose in the middle of a group of fierce women who all rocked different multi-colored looks from the range.

Normani sat down in the center of the photo as she showed off her fit and toned body in a gradient-look bra, which featured a blue print that faded into a green and purple look with a pink trim around the outside and matching pink straps. The bra also featured a black polka-dot print across the chest and a small pink bow.

Her toned torso was on full show for the camera and was highlighted by her skimpy bottoms.

Though the briefs weren’t fully visible in the snap, they appeared to perfectly match the bra and featured a thinner piece of material that was pulled up high over her hip to make her legs look extra long.

The “Dancing With A Stranger” singer had her long, dark hair wavy and flowing down her back for the photo shoot and rocked a huge crown on the top of her head which was made up of red, white, cream, and purple flowers.

She also sported sheer lilac gloves on both hands and a pair of strappy pink heels that stretched up further than her ankle.

Normani — who recently wowed in a plunging brown swimsuit on her own Instagram account — sat on a cream chair for the shoot with four other women around her. She stretched out both of her arms to touch hands with two of them.

Each of the other ladies, who were not tagged in the photo, sported different underwear sets and short colorful wigs as they held on to a different part of the former Fifth Harmony singer’s body.

The comments section was full of praise for Normani.

“Queen Normani,” one fan commented with an eye heart emoji.

“This is so damn beautiful,” another person said.

“Wow just wow,” a third person commented with a red heart emoji and a clapping emoji.

Normani previously modeled a revealing look for the line back in February when she stunned in a light blue underwear set and a very similar flower crown while she posed on the floor amid a collection of flowers.