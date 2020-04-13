‘Good Morning America’ Host George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive For COVID-19

Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19. The morning news personality revealed his diagnosis to fellow anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan on today’s episode of the ABC morning news series.

The television personality made the announcement almost two weeks after it was revealed that his wife, actress and author Ali Wentworth, tested positive for the virus, reported ABC News.

George has been working from home for the past several weeks to care for his wife of 19 years. The couple shares two daughters, Elliott and Harper, who have been sheltered in place in their New York City home.

After Ali began showing symptoms of COVID-19, George began working remotely on Good Morning America, joining Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee, and Robin who are also broadcasting from home.

As The Inquisitr reported on April 2, George stated that he was feeling okay after his wife’s diagnosis. He shared during today’s broadcast that it was “no surprise” that he had tested positive, despite precautionary measures to ensure the family’s safety during Ali’s illness. She has been isolated in the couple’s bedroom since being diagnosed.

Thankfully, George has not been experiencing symptoms.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he said as reported by ABC News. “I’m feeling great.”

Ali first posted about her illness to Instagram. She noted that she had a high fever, body aches, and a heavy chest. She pleaded with her followers to stay home and follow the guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to self-quarantine.

The morning news show also had ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton on during George’s announcement to weigh in on how, despite protective measures, George could have contracted the virus.

Dr. Ashton said the family practiced all the correct protective measures, but since the household was exposed to the virus, they should presume they are infected unless noted otherwise. Dr. Ashton also self-quarantined on March 24 for two weeks after learning she came in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

Fans were stunned at George’s shocking news on Good Morning America and sent well-wishes to the trusted news anchor and his family during this uncertain time.

“Good luck. Hope he never has symptoms,” stated one viewer of the news series.

“So sorry to hear this. Blessings to get well soon” remarked a second fan on the show’s Instagram page.

“Love George, love his wife. Prayers for a quick recovery” said a third follower.