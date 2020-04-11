Laura Amy Flashes Underboob In Sexy Braless Selfies

Laura Amy kicked off the weekend with a steamy Instagram upload that sent quite a few pulses racing among her numerous fans. The brunette bombshell went braless in a ribbed crop top that was pulled up, flashing an eyeful of underboob in a pair of shots that featured her hanging out in her apartment. The busty babe rocked a casual look, one complete with sweats and fuzzy slippers, sending off both sultry and homey vibes.

The photos were snapped in her living room and showed Laura sitting on a white, fluffy bean bag chair. The 28-year-old had on a white top inscribed with the words “Los Angeles” written in a red devil font. The cheeky print was complete with a devil tail that slithered across her chest, luring the gaze to her voluptuous assets. The model was also wearing baggy sweats in a light gray color and which had a high, thick waistband that sat at her navel. Her cozy slippers were an open-toe design and perfectly matched the bean bag, both in color and texture.

Laura snapped two mirror selfies to show off her attire. The first snap was more closely cropped and saw the stunner flaunting her toned midriff and perky chest as she sat with her legs folded. The gorgeous brunette was looking at her phone with a drowsy gaze and lifted up her arm, resting her palm on the top of her head. Her pillowy lips were pursed and slightly parted, adding to the seductive vibe of the shot. Her raven tresses were swept to the side and brushed over her shoulder, grazing her chest. The hottie topped off her look with a white, fuzzy scrunchie, which she wore around her wrist.

The second selfie was zoomed out to show the model sunken in the bean bag with her knees raised and her legs spread open. Her feet were stretched out in front of her body, and her face was nearly completely hidden behind her phone. Laura included a third photo in which she put her feet up on the glass mirror frame while seemingly reclining on her back. The final pic only captured her lower legs and feet, showcasing her chic white pedicure.

Snapped at sunset, the photos had a certain artistic feel to them. The twilight filled the room with a golden glow, casting a dim light on Laura’s body. Her black cat accompanied the model in all of the shots and was seen perched on a white credenza next to the bean bag.

“Enjoying the simple things. Sunsets with my bestie,” Laura wrote in her caption, adding a dizzy and a sparkles emoji.

The triple-snap update immediately caught the attention of her fans, racking up more than 10,900 likes and 167 comments in the first two hours of going live.

“Girl you are absolutely stunning,” read one of the gushing messages under her post, trailed by a cat-heart-eyes and a black heart emoji.

“Just sexy head to toes,” wrote another Instagrammer.

Followers also took notice of Laura’s furry companion, leaving compliments for her cat as well.

“Your cat is so cute,” penned one user, who accompanied their post with a string of clapping-hands, heart-eyes, and two-hearts emoji.

“Say hi to kitty,” said another follower, adding a heart-eyes and fire emoji.