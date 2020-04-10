Katya Henry Flaunts Curvy Booty In Sexy New Instagram Selfie

Katya Henry has been showcasing her curvy booty in a variety of creative posts lately on her Instagram feed, but arguably, none have been as raunchy as her newest post. In the new snap, she posed on her stomach and took the selfie in a small thong.

The model emphasized her derrière by striking a sexy pose and lifted her booty in the air. Her face was partially visible in the right-hand corner of the frame, although she sported a pair of round brown sunglasses that obscured her eyes. She brushed her locks over her right shoulder as her locks glowed in the bright sunlight.

Katya placed her hand on her hair, bringing attention to her neon yellow manicure and various rings. She wore two rings on her middle finger, including a bedazzled one with what appeared to be a diamond.

The model wore a pair of black thong bikini bottoms that hugged the sides of her upper hips and left her bare derrière on show. Her skin looked flawless in the shot and her curves were hard to miss.

It looked like Katya was lounging on a gray-and-pink chair with a bright turquoise towel laid on top. Further beyond her in the distance was the ocean.

The picture was taken on a sunny day with no visible clouds, and a beam of sunlight lit up the left upper corner of the frame.

The new post is proving to be popular, and Katya’s many followers have liked it over 70,400 times in the first half-hour since it went live.

In addition, the model’s fans took to the comments section to share their reactions, as 1,400 messages have been posted so far.

“So many tones of blue… magical,” gushed a social media user.

“Looking like a painting,” declared a second supporter.

“Why you keep on doing this to me?” joked a third fan.

“No face no case? Dammm. I like that style!” exclaimed another admirer, referring to her caption.

Furthermore, Katya posted another update a couple of days ago and flaunted her curves. That time, she struck the Bambi pose in front of her mirror in her usual selfie spot in her apartment. She leaned forward slightly and arched her back to emphasize her derrière while smiling with her lips closed. She wore her hair down in a side part, with her locks brushed in front of one shoulder as her red manicure also popped against her phone.