Emma Hernan Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy Zebra-Print Bikini In Mexico: ‘Planning My Next Vacation’

Emma Hernan has vacation on the brain, according to her latest Instagram share.

The American model — who is currently isolating at her home in California — revealed to her 940,000 followers yesterday that she was utilizing her quarantine by planning for her next trip. While Emma did not disclose any specific places she was looking at for her next getaway, she did include a steamy snap from a recent holiday in Punta Mita, Mexico, indicating that she may want to return to the tropical community once the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

Per the geotag on the steamy throwback snap, Emma stayed at the Four Seasons Resort during a previous trip to the popular Mexican vacation spot. She took advantage of the luxury hotel’s proximity to the ocean by heading down for a relaxing day on the beach, where she posed for the stunning shot.

The model, who doubles as a real estate agent, was seen sitting in a large wicker pod that was furnished with plush cushions and pillows. She sat at the edge of its entryway with her feet dug into the white sand as the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure, which was clad in a sexy bikini that did way more showing than covering up.

Emma looked smoking hot in the skimpy two-piece that had a bold, zebra-print pattern. The set included a tiny top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. Its plunging neckline and tiny cups left an eyeful of cleavage well on display, however, the model’s audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The matching bottoms allowed Emma to flaunt her lean legs and curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its thin string waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and abs.

Unsurprisingly, the throwback snap proved popular with the blond bombshell’s thousands of fans. It has racked up nearly 18,000 likes as well as hundreds of compliments since going live to her feed yesterday afternoon.

“Wow you are stunning,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model was “so perfect.”

“You have the most amazing body Emma!” a third admirer remarked.

“You are the queen of beauty,” commented a fourth follower.

Despite not being able to hit the beach right now, Emma is still tantalizing her Instagram followers with sizzling photos. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her assets at home in an unzipped black bra and snakeskin boots. Fans went wild for that look as well, which has earned over 23,000 likes and 700-plus comments to date.