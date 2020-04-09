Bella Thorne Rocks Chanel & Daisy Dukes: ‘Dress Me Up Like A Barbie’

Bella Thorne stunned in her latest Instagram share, opting to mix haute couture with cutoff denim shorts in the sultry post.

The actress wore a black-and-white Chanel bodysuit with an open back that showed off her freckled skin. The garment was split down the middle with color-blocked sections, one side black and the other side white. It featured the high-end brand’s famous logo in alternating colors on each half of the ensemble.

Bella paired the bodysuit with an elaborate black-and-gold Chanel belt that sported a chain in both the back and the front. The front of the belt was entirely gold. It spelled out the name of the brand across the waistband of her Daisy Dukes, buckling on the side. An embellishment of the Chanel logo was hooked onto the belt and fell down one side.

She completed the outfit with high-waisted, medium-wash denim shorts. The distressed cutoffs were so short that her derriere peeked out from beneath the bottoms. Fans could also see the top of black over-the-knee boots that were emblazoned with colorful flowers.

In the first photo, Bella stood to the side as she showed off her outfit. She threw a look over her shoulder, staring at the camera with a seductive look on her face. She pulled back her brunette-and-turquoise hair over one shoulder, styling it into a low ponytail, and she wore a black fedora.

In the second snapshot, Bella made her ensemble the focal point of the photo, cutting out her head so the focus was on her body. This is the image in which fans got the closest look at the garments, as she showed off the items in detail.

The third picture featured a closer shot of Bella, who posed with one hand on her leg. Her mouth was slightly ajar. Her two-toned locks tumbled in slight waves all around her face.

She wore multiple pieces of jewelry, rocking two watches, two bracelets, and several rings.

As per usual, Bella was fresh-faced in the slideshow, save for a rosy red lip on her plump pout.

In just a few hours, the Instagram post racked up 687,000 likes and more than 3,500 comments from her 22.6 million followers.

“This is illegal omg!!!!” one follower declared, adding a couple of flame emoji.

“God is a woman,” commented another.

“I’ve never seen a Barbie dressed like this,” said a fan in awe, including a skull emoji for effect.

“Not sure if I want the boots or the booty,” wrote a fourth user, punctuating the comment with a smiley face with its tongue sticking out. “Lookin’ bomb… as per usual.”