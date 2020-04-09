Jessica Clements Rocks A Green Swimsuit In Her Throwback Snap From Italy

American model and YouTuber Jessica Clements, who is popular on social media for her cute looks and amazing figure, recently went online and shared a sexy throwback snap on Instagram.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Wednesday, April 8, Jessica was rocking a green low-cut swimsuit that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. To strike a pose, she stood inside a swimming pool with her body partially submerged in water.

She opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style. The application featured foundation, light gray eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application with a nude lip color. Jessica side swept her slightly damp tresses and allowed them to fall over her right shoulder.

The snap was captured against the beautiful background of the ocean while the spectacular sunset could be seen turning the evening sky a stunning shade of orange.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Capri, Italy. In the caption, Jessica informed her fans that the picture was taken last summer when she was vacationing in Europe. She then asked her fans if they would like to see more pictures from the trip that she has not posted on Instagram yet.

Within a day of posting, and as of this writing, the picture has garnered more than 35,000 likes and 131 comments, as fans and followers praised the model for her beautiful facial features and amazing body. They also encouraged her to post more pictures.

“I think that we’re all feeling some frustration about things we’ve been missing but if we weren’t self-isolating around the world a lot more of us might not be here at all!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“A very lovely place and [it looks] more beautiful with you,” another user chimed in.

“THIS PICTURE IS EVERYTHING, OMG,” a third follower remarked.

“I would love to see unshared pictures! We are very lucky in this day in age to have social media and advances in technology that allow us to connect even in these sad uncertain times. Sending all the good vibes your way,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “sexiest human alive,” “so beautiful,” and “such a pretty woman” to express their admiration for Jessica.

Apart from her regular followers, the snap was also liked by Hannah Kirkelie, Emily DiDonato, and Chloé Blanchard.

Jessica not only wows her fans with her stunning bikini pics, but she is also popular for her incredible sense of style. As The Inquisitr previously reported, last month, she posted a snap in which she was rocking a pretty white top that she paired with black bottoms.