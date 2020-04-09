Demi Rose Goes Topless In A Thong In Her Latest Instagram Post

Demi Rose sizzled in her newest Instagram upload, going topless and wearing a skimpy thong in the two-photo slideshow.

Demi’s bottoms were in a metallic color and tied together with a bow. The swimsuit sat high on her hips and featured a tiny triangle on her lower back, leaving her derriere on full display.

In the first picture, the British model, 25, had her back to the camera while she stood up in a small pool. She looked over her shoulder for the risqué image, flashing a seductive stare. She appeared soaking wet, with water droplets trickling down her arched back. Her long, wet hair tumbled down her back, reaching her booty.

Demi’s dewy skin glowed in the light as her cheekbones popped. Warm, pink blush brushed the apples of her cheeks, while the icy white highlighter shimmered as well in the shot.

Demi’s dark brows were arched and shaped, framing her face and setting off her brown eyes. She wore black mascara on her upper and lower lashes, while her lashes fanned out and curled upward, touching her brow bone. Her eyes were rimmed with a kohl pencil. She completed her makeup look with a peachy gloss on her lips.

In the second snapshot, which was shot from behind, Demi took a bowl of water and poured it over her head and down her back. As she lifted the bowl, her toned arms were clearly visible. Her bottom took center stage in the photo and appeared even more prominent than it was in the first picture.

At the time of this writing, Demi’s Instagram slideshow has received close to 230,000 likes and more than 1,750 comments from her 13.8 million followers. Many couldn’t believe their eyes and relayed their pleasant surprise in the comments section.

“There is no way this should be legal,” one fan wrote.

“You can have my babies,” another person joked.

“Sweet Christmas,” replied a third follower in awe, adding a stunned-face emoji.

A fourth user simply replied with three of the same emoji.

Demi Rose’s Instagram account is full of sultry photos of her posing in tiny bikinis, lingerie, and barely there ensembles. She often shows off her assets in her pictures, showcasing her hourglass figure and all of her curves.

One of Demi’s most recent shots featured her wearing a skimpy top that flaunted her ample cleavage. Prior to that picture, she once again showed off her derriere in a sheer crocheted dress that additionally emphasized her buxom bust.