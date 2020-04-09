Christina Bertevello Stuns In Calvin Klein Underwear In New Instagram Snap

The quarantine period is giving Christina Bertevello plenty of time to wear sexy lingerie sets and take photos at home. In today’s post, the 23-year-old undoubtedly stunned her 616,000 Instagram followers when she stripped down to her Calvin Klein underwear and showed off her killer curves.

Christina sported a gray sports-style bra, which featured a plunging neckline that exposed her décolletage. The classic brassiere seemed tight on her chest, making her almost spill out of the piece. The Calvin Klein logo was printed on the stretchable band along her toned midriff. She wore gray joggers that were pulled halfway pulled down, showing the matching undies that clung to her slender waist while also accentuating her flat abs and taut tummy. Like the bra, the panties also had the classic logo on its thick waistband.

Christina was photographed inside her home in Milan. In the first snap, she stood front and center, looking over her phone’s front camera as she posed with her head tilted to the side. She raised her right hand to her face, showing off the big script tattoo on her forearm. A flower tattoo was also visible on her left arm.

In the second pic, the pants were off and Christina leaned closer to the camera. Her right hand was still touching her face, while her left arm rested underneath her voluptuous breasts, pulling them up and showing more cleavage. In the last photo, Christina decided to turn around, flaunting her pert derrière and holding a glass of wine as she gave a peace sign to the camera.

The Italian model kept her brunette hair down and straight, hanging over her shoulders and back. She wore minimal makeup that consisted of warm-toned eyeshadow and a thick application of mascara. She also applied bronzer, a hint of pink blush and a light pink color on her lips, and she accessorized with two gold bracelets, a jewel-encrusted bracelet, and several rings.

In the caption, Christina shared with her fans that she struggled to stay “healthy” because being stuck at home makes her “constantly” think about food.

The newest Instagram upload has earned more than 88,800 likes and upward of 1,100 comments in just three hours of going live on her account. Many online fans and some fellow influencers dropped adoring messages in the comments section. Others decided to express their admiration through emoji.

“So beautiful,” one of her admirers commented on the post, adding a trail of emoji.

“I can’t decide which of your curves are hotter, but you’re definitely sexy as hell,” said another follower.