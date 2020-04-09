Musician Andy Grammer Introduces New Daughter & Talks Transformed Household

Musician Andy Grammer introduced his newborn daughter Israel Blue to Instagram and spoke about his transformed household in a sweet share featuring the baby, wife Aijia, and daughter Louisiana. The “Keep Your Head Up” singer spoke about the details of his baby’s birth and the sweet statement from his 2-year-old daughter just after her sister was brought into the world.

In a caption to a photo of Andy and Aijia lying in bed with their two girls, Andy revealed that the birth of Israel has lit up the couple’s home with joy.

Andy and his wife are seen looking down at their newborn daughter while Louisiana smiled as she lay at her parent’s feet. Aijia is dressed in a white nightgown, and her hair is long and loose, framing her face. Andy is wearing all black in a button-down shirt and pants. Their 2-year-old is wearing a white dress similar to her mother. The newborn is swaddled, looking blissful in a gray-and-white print blanket.

The singer then revealed that along with a midwife, the couple experienced a safe at-home birth, calling himself “profoundly blessed.”

The couple feels lucky to have had such a happy experience at a time when the world is experiencing such great sadness due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy revealed in the share that one of the sweetest moments he recalls after seeing Israel, or “Izzy” as he calls her, being delivered into the world was when daughter Louisiana stated that “daddy has two girls now.”

The birth went smoothly after Aijia had a difficult pregnancy, experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes debilitating nausea, vomiting, dehydration, and malnutrition, according to WebMD. She detailed her condition on her Instagram page.

The pregnancy condition was thrust into the public spotlight when it was revealed that Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, experienced it with all three of her pregnancies.

Andy shared a music performance video on March 17 of himself and his wife singing the song “Wonderful World,” noting that it was a “wild” time to bring a child into the world. He also revealed that he never felt more connected to his wife than during this period of their lives together.

Celebrities including actress Alexa Vega, singer Donny Osmond, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., violinist Lindsey Stirling, and DWTS pro Hayley Erbert shared their well-wishes for the couple.

Fans shared their congratulations with the couple in the comments section of the post.

“Such happy news! Izzy you will make the world a brighter place!” said one follower.

“Beautiful family picture! Congratulations on your second daughter” remarked a second fan.

“Congratulations Andy! she is beautiful, just like her sister and mama,” stated a third Instagram user.