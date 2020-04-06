Nata Lee Nearly Spills Out Of Her Bikini Top While Lounging On A Hammock

Nata Lee gave her 4.7 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a hot new photo to her feed.

The Russian model and DJ was seen lounging outside on a black hammock in Phuket, Thailand, in her latest share. She sat on the edge of the woven sling — one that was suspended between two tall trees — and peered through her round sunglasses at something off in the distance.

Nata is often referred to as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” and her look in the steamy snap certainly proved why. She was seen rocking an itty-bitty brown string bikini top that did way more showing than covering up, making for a seriously NSFW display that proved hard to ignore. The number’s triangle-shaped cups just barely covered her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the top’s plunging neckline. Said top tied together with shell-adorned strings, drawing further attention to her exposed cleavage.

Instead of matching bikini bottoms, Nata sported a pair of tiny white shorts on her lower half. The bottoms were bunched up around her hips, offering her audience a teasing glimpse of her toned legs that hung over the edge of the hammock she was lounging on. The waistband of the garment sat just below her navel, accentuating her flat midsection and abs.

Along with her trendy sunglasses, Nata accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings that gave her look just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum tresses down in a deep side part that cascaded over her shoulder in long, beachy waves. The DJ also showed off her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup that included a light dusting of blush and black mascara.

Fans had nothing but love for Nata’s latest social media appearance, evidenced by the fact that her recent share earned more than 149,000 likes in a matter of hours. Hundreds of users took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload, where many fans left compliments for the star.

“You’re absolutely perfect,” one person wrote.

Another fan called the DJ a “goddess.”

“Stellar pic, one of your best,” a third follower commented.

“You are so gorgeous, you take my breath away,” a fourth admirer quipped.

Nata has been dazzling her fans with a number of skin-baring snaps lately. Just yesterday, the model sent pulses racing by pulling down her pants to show off her thong-clad booty. Fans went wild for that look as well, and awarded it more than 309,000 likes.