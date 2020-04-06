Jessica Simpson Posts Makeup-Free Pic As She Poses In Her Kitchen After Whipping Up A Snack

The fashion designer is a domestic goddess in her latest social media post.

Jessica Simpson posted a new photo to Instagram that showed her looking more like a domestic goddess than a fashion designer. The 39-year-old mom of three, who recently published her memoir, Open Book, shared a makeup-free photo after she spent time in the kitchen making a snack for her family.

In the photo, Jessica stood in her massive kitchen as she held out a casserole dish full of Mexican layer dip. A large dining table and daughter Birdie Mae’s high chair can be seen in the background of Jessica’s gorgeous California kitchen.

The former Newlyweds star, who is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson, was wearing a brown velour sweatsuit and fuzzy mauve slippers in the pic, and her hair was pulled up and wrapped with a headband. Jessica was wearing no makeup at all and instead showed off her bare-faced look as she spent time at home with her family.

In the caption to the photo, Jessica admitted she’s a “tired mom,” and she joked that her seven-layer dip is actually only a six-layer dip.

In comments on the post, fans were mesmerized by Jessica’s fresh-faced look and her comfortable-looking stay-at-home loungewear.

“You are so naturally beautiful. I love seeing these sort of pics,” one fan wrote.

“Not that looks are important, but you are so beautiful and natural here!! Stay safe,” another added.

“You look so great!!! Love the ‘real’ look. Peace to you,” a third fan chimed in.

“I love you the best without makeup,” another commenter told Jessica.

Jessica’s makeup-free domestic look is a big departure from the aesthetic she has been sharing on social media in recent months. Following the release of her bestselling memoir in February, the superstar style maven showed off a vast array of glam looks while promoting her book. Jessica wore everything from pink fur to sleek power suits while on her book tour, but many fans prefer her looking all-natural at home and wearing loungewear, which is something they can relate to. In fact, many of the commenters on Jessica’s new Instagram post asked her where they can buy the sweatsuit and slippers she is wearing.

Jessica hasn’t posted a totally make-up free photo in a while. In September, she stunned fans with an early morning bare-faced selfie that she captioned “Saturday smile.” In that pic, she was also wearing cozy brown sweats and had her hair pulled up as she showed off her glowy, natural beauty.