Chantel Jeffries Stuns In A Lacy Blue Bra And Underwear Set From Rihanna’s Lingerie Brand

Chantel shared three different photos of her undergarments.

Chantel Jeffries flaunted her curves in a vibrant blue lingerie set for a series of photos that set the comments section of her Instagram post on fire.

Chantel, 27, might be practicing social distancing like most of her fellow Americans, but the model and DJ didn’t let life under lockdown stop her from fulfilling her duties as a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. On Sunday, she treated her Instagram followers to a quartet of promotional pictures for the popular brand. In all of them, she was wearing the same floral lace push-up bra. The padded garment had darted underwire cups. Its low V-neck was trimmed with delicate scalloped lace, and a tiny bow adorned the center front of the flattering, feminine undergarment.

The bra accentuated Chantel’s ample cleavage by giving it a slight boost, and the garment’s bright blue hue really stood out against her sun-kissed skin. In her first photo, the model was pictured sitting in a bed with a thick white duvet covering up her legs. Her perfect posture helped to highlight her tiny waist and flat stomach.

Chantel was wearing her thick brunette waves partially pulled back. Two curly tendrils of her shiny tresses framed both sides of her face. The model’s beauty look included rosy pink lip color on her plump pout, bronzer on her cheeks, shimmery pale pink eye shadow, and long fluttery eyelashes. Her brows were dark and full, and highlighter had been used to make her flawless skin glow. Chantel’s accessories included two gold necklaces and a small pair of hoop earrings.

In her second photo, the model was pictured on her knees in front of of a sheer white curtain. The lighting was dark, but one thick side strap of her lacy underwear was visible. The shot also provided a glimpse of her curvy posterior.

In her third photo, Chantel was pictured lounging on a set of stairs with her head tilted back and her eyes closed. She was basking in the sunlight flooding in through a window. This snapshot provided a better view of her underwear, which had a lace waistband, sheer front, and high-cut leg openings.

Chantel posed on a bed again for her final photo. She was on her knees, and her cute gray and black kitty, Miso, was crouched down beside her.

As of this writing, Chantel’s photos have been liked over 218,000 times.

“Wow what a queen,” read one response to her post.

“My jaw is on the floor,” another fan gushed.

“I’m gonna pass out,” a third admirer remarked.

“Being that cat must be so sweet,” a fourth commenter quipped.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chantel’s fans also responded rather enthusiastically to a bikini photo that she shared a few days ago. Instead of posing with her cute cat, she was pictured with fellow model Cindy Kimberly.