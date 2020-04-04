Theodora Moutinho Rocks An Extremely Tiny Bikini In New Instagram Snapshot

Brazilian-American model Theodora Moutinho, who is famous for flaunting her buxom physique on social media, recently went online and treated her legions of admirers to a very hot Instagram picture.

In the pic, uploaded on Saturday, April 4, Theodora could be seen rocking an extremely tiny, brown printed bikini that struggled to contain her assets. As a result, she showed off plenty of skin, particularly major underboob, to tease her fans.

Staying true to her style, Theodora opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a beige foundation that perfectly matched her skin tone. She sported a nude lipstick, dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a gray eyeshadow and applied a thick coat of mascara over her false eyelashes. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined, dark eyebrows.

The model wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for two delicate pendants.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Tampa, Florida. To strike a pose, she stood in a balcony to soak up the sun, lifted her chin and looked away from the camera.

In the caption, Theodora added that the picture was taken through her tripod stand, adding that most of her pictures are either taken through the tripod or are clicked by her parents. The model also asked her fans if anyone of them would like to carry out a photoshoot for her.

Within an hour of going live, the snap garnered more than 42,000 likes and about a thousand comments which show that Theodora is very popular on the photo-sharing platform. Per usual, fans fell in love with the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

“Omg, you have the prettiest eyes in the world. Love you so much,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“My beautiful, Teddy, I adore you so much. You are the epitome of perfection,” another follower chimed in.

“I wish I had a balcony like this so that I could take those golden hour pics,” a third user wrote.

“Can somebody please call the fire brigade because you have set my Instagram feed on fire!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “literal goddess,” “so sexy,” and “amazing figure,” to express their admiration for Theodora.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and IG influencers, including Pandora Blue, Victoria Matosa, and Alva Velasco.