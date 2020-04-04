Abby Dowse Gets Behind The Wheel In Racy Lingerie, Says She’s Going To The Drive-Through

Abby Dowse couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her fans this morning, taking to Instagram to share a red-hot photo of herself in sheer lingerie. The Australian beauty left little to the imagination in a black lace two-piece, showing off her stunning curves as she got behind the wheel of her car. In her caption, Abby told fans that she was on her way to the Macca’s drive-through, adding a McDonald’s fries emoji for emphasis.

“Well god damn [screaming face emoji] Bout to make that drive thru workers year [sic],” one fan commented on her post, ending their message with a ROFL emoji.

“Your gonna cause a pile up at Maccas Abby [sic],” quipped a second follower, leaving a pair of ROFL emoji.

Abby cut a seductive figure in the racy lingerie set, which was bondage-inspired and consisted of a cage-style bra and matching panties. Both pieces were crafted out of gauzy, see-through lace, which had an elegant floral print and was adorned with a delicate fringe trim that added chic and femininity to the revealing two-piece. The top was outrageously low-cut and sported thin, sleek straps that went over the minuscule demi cups, highlighting her cleavage.

Meanwhile, the bottoms had thin side straps that sat low on her hips, emphasizing her curvaceous frame. The item boasted an additional set of straps that rose from the middle of the small triangle front and were pulled high on her waist, parting in a v-shaped design. The detail accentuated Abby’s famously taut waistline and called attention to her chiseled tummy.

Abby completed the look with sheer black stockings for extra oomph. She slipped on a white boho shirt, which she wore completely open and coquettishly let slide off of her shoulders to show off her provocative attire.

The model put her incredible body on display while leaning back in the driver’s seat, oozing an air of sexy nonchalance as she put one knee up and casually rested her hand on her thigh. The shot perfectly captured her hourglass curves, showcasing her fabulously toned midriff. Abby wasn’t looking at the camera but rather gazed down at her voluptuous assets.

The gorgeous blonde wasn’t wearing any makeup, showing her natural beauty for fans to admire. She rocked a tousled, fresh-out-of-bed hairstyle that added to her sultry vibe, letting her golden tresses fall over her shoulders in a cascade of messy curls.

The steamy upload immediately ensnared fans’ attention, racking up more than 8,900 likes in just 40 minutes of going live. In the space of two hours, the photo amassed close to 22,000 likes and 620-plus comments from her numerous admirers.

“Is this you or is this 1995 Pamela Anderson? wow!” wrote one person.

“Omg!! This should be on billboards,” gushed another Instagram user.