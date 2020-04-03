Charly Jordan Shows Off Fit Physique In Leggings And Sports Bra During Mountain Getaway

Charly Jordan showed off her perfect physique to her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Friday, April 3, with a series of snapshots of herself during a mountain getaway with her beau and pooch.

The Instagram model and DJ posted five pictures and a video that showed her enjoying some time “lakeside with piercing blue mountains” in Saratoga Springs, Utah, according to the geotag she added to the post.

Three of the posts, two photos and a video, captured Jordan posing amid high straw-colored vegetation. In the third, she was on a rusty metal bridge striking a pose in front of the lake, featuring the snow-capped mountains in the background. The last photo was a portrait of Jordan, Robert Graham, and their mini doodle, Daisey, who has her own Instagram page.

Jordan rocked a light blue workout set that looked great against her pale complexion and blond hair. The top featured spaghetti straps that went over her shoulders. It also boasted a low-cut neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage.

Jordan teamed her top with a pair of matching leggings just sat just over her naval, hugging her slender midsection. As she revealed in the caption, her set was from Alo Yoga.

Within the first hour of being posted, the slideshow attracted more than 86,200 likes and over 300 comments, suggesting a lot more interactions will continue to pour in as the evening wears on. Users of the social media app who are fans of Jordan flocked to the comments section to shower the model with compliments and emoji, while also sharing their admiration for her.

“I couldn’t imagine how peaceful this place must be!!!! That’s a pretty good looking group in the last photo if I do say so myself,” one fan raved, trailing the comment with a flexed bicep and a fire emoji.

“Golden sunshine,” replied another fan, following the words with an orange emoji.

“Cute pics,” a third user chimed in, including a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“[U]hh beautiful,” added another one, topping the message with a black heart and several heart-eyes emoji.

Jordan often uses her strong social media presence to show off her beauty and also to promote her work. Sometimes, she does both at the same time. As The Inquisitr has written, Jordan recently shared a video edit for her new single, “Blackstrap Molasses,” which featured her swimming in a pool. She sported a series of different bikinis, showing off her body throughout the clip. The video has been watched almost 200,000 times so far.