Amanda Trivizas Shows Off Underboob In New Instagram Pic

Instagram model Amanda Trivizas took to her social media page today to upload a tantalizing photo that left little to the imagination. The Greek-Ecuadorian beauty slipped into a tiny crop top and matching shorts that showed off her ample assets and stunning figure.

In the brand new upload, Amanda was photographed standing inside an opened glass door, seemingly inside her home. She posed with her left hip cocked to the side and raised her right hand to the back of her head while crossing her legs. Her eyes looked to the side as if something caught her attention.

The 21-year-old rocked a teal long sleeve cropped sweatshirt that was seemingly made out soft, cotton material. Her enormous breasts seemed too big for the tiny top that she spilled out from the bottom. As a result, her underboob was on display, much to the delight of her fans. She wore the matching body-hugging cycling shorts that flaunted her hourglass physique.

Amanda was all dolled up for the occasion, wearing well-defined eyebrows, eyeshadow, faux lashes with mascara, a hint of pink blush, bronzer, and matte pink lipstick. She added a few accessories to her look with a two-tone watch and a pair of big hoop earrings. Her long, brunette hair was tossed to the side and seemingly unstyled.

The model revealed that her sexy two-piece set was from Fashion Nova, and tagged the brand in the caption of the post. She also regarded herself as a “Fashion Nova partner.”

The latest share gained over 17,000 likes and upward of 340 comments in just an hour of being live on the popular social media platform. Amanda’s fans and followers seemingly couldn’t get enough of the snapshot, as most of them took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new sultry photo. Some others dropped a combination of emoji instead of using words.

“I wasn’t ready for this. You look so beautiful and too sexy for quarantine!” one of her followers commented on the post, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Miss Trivizas, you’re making the quarantine life better with every post! Thank you, and please keep safe,” wrote another admirer.

“Underboob game strong. You are one of the most beautiful girls in the world. You deserve every blessing and success,” said a third social media user.

“This outfit is everything! You are a hottie!” added a fourth one.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Amanda sent pulses racing when she shared another sultry photo of herself wearing the tiniest orange bikini set that showed off her enviable body.