Cindy Kimberly Looks Smoking Hot In A Tiny White Bikini Top

Brunette bombshell Cindy Kimberly thrilled her 6.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double Instagram update. In the pictures, the stunner rocked a white bikini and beachy hair.

Cindy didn’t include a geotag on her post, but she appeared to be inside at home, as her caption implied. She tagged the brand Revolve in her picture, suggesting that her bikini came from the brand.

In the first snap, Cindy appears to have taken a selfie that showcased her incredible beauty and curves. She rocked a simple white bikini with triangular cups, and a slight ruffled detail along the edges. The bikini was crafted from fabric that had subtle pinstripe detailing, and thin straps that stretched around her neck and back. The small piece of fabric could barely cover her ample assets, and the top showcased plenty of cleavage, as well as a delicate tattoo visible on one side along her ribs. The white hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin.

Cindy’s hair was parted in the middle, and cascaded down her chest in textured, beachy waves. She had one small braid incorporated in the style on either side, giving her a bit of a bohemian vibe. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup in the snap, with a bit of blush to give her a gorgeous glow and not much else.

The second snap featured a slightly different perspective, as Cindy tossed her brunette locks behind her back so that her full chest was on display. She also showcased a delicate gold necklace that hung just above her cleavage. She stared straight at the camera and her natural beauty astonished her followers.

The post racked up over 726,500 likes within just 15 hours, including a like from fellow bombshell Pauline Tantot. It also received 2,639 comments from Cindy’s eager fans.

“Imagine looking like that,” one fan said, captivated by Cindy’s beauty.

“You look absolutely beautiful,” another follower commented.

“Give us a skincare routine,” one fan added, wanting to know the secrets behind Cindy’s flawless skin.

“There is no way someone can be this beautiful,” another follower said.

In an Instagram post shared just last month, Cindy tantalized her followers with a sizzling snap in which she went totally topless, as The Inquisitr reported. The picture was shared in black-and-white, giving it an artistic vibe, and Cindy posed with a fluffy cat in front of her torso to block most of her curves. One of her breasts was exposed, and she simply scribbled a small squiggle over her nipple to make the shot more Instagram-appropriate.