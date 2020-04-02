Dana Hamm Strikes A Sexy Pose In Revealing Bikini & High Heels

Blond bombshell Dana Hamm isn’t letting the current COVID-19 pandemic stop her from sharing sultry photos online. Her latest Instagram update saw her looking smoking hot while she rocked a skimpy bikini and a pair of strappy stilettos.

Dana looked stunning in her glam outfit, which included the shimmery silver bikini. The top of the suit featured a high-neck design and zipped up the front. She wore it unzipped most of the way, exposing plenty of her voluptuous chest. She paired the top with tiny string bottoms that only covered what was necessary to keep the photo safe for Instagram. She also wore a sheer black cover up, which was opened in the front. She completed the look with a silver pair of stilettos with straps that wrapped around her ankles.

The beauty’s post saw her standing outside near a brick building on what appeared to be a sunny day. Part of a classic General Motors truck was also visible in the snap. She did not indicate where or when the photo was taken.

Dana struck a sexy pose in the outfit, standing with one hip cocked to the side. The stance highlighted her long, toned legs and curvy hips. The bikini strings sat high on her hips, elongating her legs while also showing off her flat abs. She placed one hand on her hip and gave the camera a sultry look. The coverup billowed behind her creating the perfect backdrop for her golden tan.

The model’s hair was swept to one side. Her makeup included smokey eye shadow, mascara, blush and a rose shade on her lips. She sported a bold white nail polish on her nails.

In the caption, she wished her fans well, while also creating the photographer for his creative efforts.

Hundreds of Dana’s followers were quick to respond to the post, giving it more than 9,000 likes within two hours of her sharing it.

Many of her admirers couldn’t help but comment on the photo.

“Such an incredibly beautiful lady and photos to brighten any day,” one Instagram user said.

“perfect from head to toe,” a second fan wrote.

“You’re a sexy goddess,” a third follower told her.

“Wowww [sic] those killer legs. Surely deserve to be on the James Bond Movie poster,” quipped a fourth fan.

Dana is an animal lover, and not too long ago, put her curves on display in a tiny bikini while posing next to a grizzly bear.