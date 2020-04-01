UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Sizzles In Revealing Sports Bra: ‘My New Workout Buddy’

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer showed off her cleavage as well as her new at-home workout buddy in her latest Instagram share during the coronavirus pandemic.

The model shared a series of two pictures of herself working out with her new workout partner, Hendrix, her puffy white dog. In the first picture, Brittney was on all fours on a black workout mat in the middle of a blue rug, and she was petting her furry companion, and she had a gray resistance band around her legs. She wore a gray sports bra that revealed a large amount of her ample cleavage to viewers as well as some of her back tattoo. She paired that with black and gray workout leggings and bare feet. The dog mom wore her highlighted brunette hair in a deep side part, and some of it flowed over one shoulder. She appeared to have on some eye makeup complete with black mascara, and her lips were nude. In the background, several pieces of artwork and a red spiral staircase was visible. In the second image, Brittney leaned down on her forearms, and she appeared to kiss her pet named Hendrix.

In the caption, the model noted that she’s working out at home during her recent social distancing, and she gave her followers two of her favorite at-home workouts while asking them if they had any additional suggestions. The UFC octagon girl’s fans shared the love with more than 13,100 hitting the “like” button. Plus, over 150 Instagram users took a moment to compose a reply to leave in the comments section, praising Brittney for her social distancing workout.

“That’s one lucky dog. Keep killing your at-home workouts. You’re looking amazing with that physique, especially after meeting you and taking a pic with you at LA fit expo. I hope you and your family are doing well. Take care and stay safe,” wrote one fan.

“How’s the quarantine so far? Stay home and stay healthy and safe,” a second follower advised.

“Excellent choice on the name! My cat’s name is Hendrix as well!” noted a third devotee.

“What a lovely position if I do say so myself,” a fourth Instagram user teased, including a thumbs-up emoji.

