Fans Of ‘The Nanny’ Thrilled As Original Cast Reunites For Virtual Pandemic Performance

Fans of the beloved television comedy series The Nanny are thrilled to learn that the original cast will reunite for what is being called a virtual pandemic performance. The cast will display their acting talents as they do a table read of the original script of the show that remains beloved by fans around the world, 27 years after its initial debut on CBS.

Series creator and producer Fran Drescher revealed the exciting news with her Instagram followers on March 31.

Confirmed to return to reprise their original roles are the following cast members: Fran as Fran Fine, Charles Shaughnessy as Maxwell Sheffield, Daniel Davis as Niles, Lauren Lane as C.C. Babcock, Nicholle Tom as Maggie Sheffield, Benjamin Salisbury as Brighton Sheffield, Madeline Zima as Gracie Sheffield, Renee Taylor as Sylvia Fine, and Rachel Chagall as Valerie Toriello.

Also involved will be Fran’s ex-husband and producing partner Peter Marc Jacobson, who helped create the iconic series and its base of characters, as well as composer Ann Hampton Callaway, DeeDee Rescher, and Jonathan Penner.

The experience will be streamed via Zoom. It will also be posted on the Sony Pictures YouTube page.

“Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Peter and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of The Nanny for a virtual read of the pilot?” said Drescher in a statement, as reported by Variety.

Fran called this performance “once in a lifetime” for fans of the show around the world who are in isolation and could use some laughs. She explained that gathering all her longtime pals together gave each of them a lift. Her hopes for the performance is that it does the same for the show’s dedicated fans as well.

For fans who still can’t get enough of these beloved characters, Fran is currently developing a stage production of The Nanny: A New Musical for Broadway.

Fans loved the idea of the reunion and shared their happiness in the comments section of the share. The Nanny ran on CBS from 1992 through 1999.

“In these times I need to watch The Nanny. Know that the show helped me thru tough times in my life,” remarked one follower of the actress.

“I named my dog Brighton after B. Sheffield!” said a second fan of the show.

“Watch you all every night. So many times I know all the dialogue. To me this is a classic show that is always funny like I Love Lucy,” stated a third viewer.